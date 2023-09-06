William “Billy” Robbins Jr., 70 Published 1:40 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

William “Billy” Robbins Jr., age 70, of Pineville, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2023.

He was born in Pineville, Kentucky on November 4, 1952 to the late William A. Robbins Sr. and Lorine Miracle Robbins.

Billy served over 50 years in emergency services and dedicated much of his life to serving others and his community faithfully. He began at age 12 with the Pontiac Michigan Fire Department Scouting Program, then at age 15 after moving to Pineville, Kentucky he began volunteering with the Pineville Fire Department. After a lengthy career and hard work, Billy worked his way up to Chief – a position he served and held with honor for 27 years. Other accomplishments he earned during his firefighting career include serving as President of the Kentucky Firefighters Association for 2 terms, President of the Southeast Kentucky Firefighters Association for 2 terms and was inducted into the Southeast Kentucky Firefighters Hall of Fame. Continuing with his service to his community, he also was a former member of the Bell County Rescue Squad, was instrumental in the start of the Bell County Dispatch Center, was a charter member of the Bell County Fire Department and served on staff for the Bell County EMS at its beginnings while maintaining his position as Fire Chief.

Billy’s love for his community and firefighting was evident throughout his dedication and love for serving others. In addition to the many achievements he procured during his firefighting career, he also was a Volunteer Deputy Bell County Sherrif over 20 years, former professional wrestler and promoter, a former assistant Bell County Jailer, and a charter founding member of the Kentucky General Jural Assembly.

Amongst these well earned and exceptional recognitions, Billy was a wonderful Husband, Father, Pap, and Friend to all. A storyteller, he could captivate anyone with a large tale and an even bigger laugh. Our community will mourn Billy’s passing, but will never forget the sacrifices, services, and love that he gave throughout his life to the people of Bell County.

Left to mourn his passing, loving wife Cheryl Robbins, daughters Victoria Robbins and Sheryl Partin and husband Robbie, sons Kenneth Brown and Darryl Brown, grandchildren McKenna Partin, Deakon Partin, and Kordell Partin, as well as a host of many cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name, but all who will miss Billy so dearly.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 8, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside Services to immediately follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Honorary Pallbearers will be State Trooper Joey Brigmon, State Trooper Aaron Fredrick, James Lawson, retired firefighter Richard Taylor, retired firefighter Scott Sizemore, Charlie Griffin, James Carmack, Charlie Wynn, Michael Pope, Travis Pope, John Pope, Harold Hill, Tim Radar, Bobby Valentine Jr., Richard Valentine, Judge Albey Brock, John Turpin, Wayne Ferris, Jason Taylor, Dr. Steven Morgan, Rick Nelson, Steve Ausmus, John Brown, Mike Taylor, Jim Killion, Anthony Overton, Lee Warren, and members of the Kentucky Firefighters Association and Executive Board.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Robbins Family.

