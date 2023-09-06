Bonnie Jewel Rosnick, 91 Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

After a short battle with colon cancer, Bonnie Jewel Rosnick (née Thacker) passed peacefully in her sleep on September 4th, 2023 in Middlesboro, KY. She was 91 years old.

Bonnie was born in Forge Ridge, TN and met her late husband, Michael Rosnick, at Lincoln Memorial University. They married, and then moved to northern Illinois to both work at Motorola Chicago where she was proud to have been crowned the Motorola Sweetheart in 1955. The two lived nearby in Arlington Heights, IL where they raised their two children and a host of shih tzu puppies. Bonnie was a southern girl at heart through and through, though, and despite living much of her life in the north, her grandchildren could attest to her charming and endearing Appalachian accent.

Later in life, her childhood home of Middlesboro, KY called her heart and she returned to live there near her siblings in the final seven years of her life.

She is preceded in death by her brothers and sister-in-laws, John Thacker (Judy), Larry Thacker (Mary Charles), and Vern Thacker (Freda) as well as her parents, Roy Howard and Ethel Thacker.

Later this fall Bonnie’s gravesite can be visited near her parents’ and grandmother’s plot in Hurst cemetery.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Schultz Burford; her children, George Rosnick (Rita) and Deborah Rosnick Ripley (Thomas); her grandchildren, Katherine Abbott (Shaen), Sean Ripley, Michael Rosnick (Kaleigh), and Erika Ripley (Lucas Moore); her great-grandchildren, Oliver Abbott, Finn Abbott, and Breslyn Rosnick; and, of course, one shih tzu puppy named Mindy.

All services for Bonnie will be private.

