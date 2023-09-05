Maggie Ausmus, 86 Published 4:20 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Maggie Ausmus, age 86, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Middlesboro ARH, surrounded by her family. She was born in Bryson, TN, in Claiborne County, on October 16, 1936, to the late Hiram Jarvey “Big Boy” Miracle and Janie Gibson Miracle.

Despite her Tennessee roots, Maggie was an avid University of Kentucky fan, who made sure everyone knew it when they passed by her house, trimmed in UK blue. She is remembered as being a hard-working woman with a heart of gold.

In addition to her parents, Maggie was preceded in death by the father of her children, Garfield James Ausmus, her son, Tony Ausmus; son-in-law, Jerry Raines; four brothers, Silas Miracle, Carley Miracle, Harvey Miracle, Clyde Miracle, and Arthur Miracle; four sisters, Viola Taulbee, Florida Dickey, Mable “Sally” Rhodes, and Betty Wilburn; grandchildren, Patricia West, Joseph Ezekiel Ausmus, and Michelle Danielle Underwood.

She is survived by her children, Martha Raines, Kay (Jeff) Hatfield, and Teresa Ausmus; grandchildren, Rebecca Capron, Wayne Allen Raines, Joshua (Alyssa) Ausmus, Susie Frazier, Rebecca Simpson, Jeffrey (Shannon) Hatfield, Benjamin (Brooke) Hatfield, Megan Hatfield, and Tosha Underwood Bray; and great-grandchild, Sebastian Cadle, who she raised, as well as a host of other great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends, Casey Hatfield, Pearl Minor, and Willa Mae Smith.

The family of Maggie Ausmus will receive friends on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Hatfield, Rev. Paul Gilbert, and Rev. Jeff Kersey presiding. Music will be provided by Teresa Banks.

At the conclusion of the funeral service, family and friends will follow in procession to Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY, where graveside services will be held in the gazebo.

Online register book and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.

All arrangements for Maggie Ausmus are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY.