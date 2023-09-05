Doctor says there is no evidence McConnell had stroke Published 4:14 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office on Tuesday released a physician’s letter saying “there is no evidence” that the Senate’s Republican leader has a seizure disorder or experienced a stroke, following two public episodes when McConnell appeared to freeze while speaking to reporters.

“There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall,” says the short letter from Dr. Brian P. Monahan, Congress’ attending physician. McConnell suffered a concussion and broken rib in a fall in Washington in March.

The doctor’s note says: “My examination of you following your August 30, 2023 brief episode included several medical evaluations: brain MRI imaging, EEG study and consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment. There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease.”

While speaking to reporters in Covington on Aug. 30, McConnell fell silent and did not speak for about 30 seconds, following a similar incident in late July at the U.S. Capitol.

Congress resumes today after a five-week recess, during which McConnell made numerous public appearances in Kentucky, including at the Fancy Farm Picnic and Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast during the state fair.