Bobcats finish second in 14-team North Laurel meet Published 4:05 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

NEWS REPORT

Led by a fifth-place finish from sophomore Nicholas Stewart, Bell County placed second out of 14 teams Saturday in the North Laurel Invitational cross country meet.

Stewart posted a time of 19:05.88 to lead the Bobcats. Reese Arno was next as he placed 11th (19:22.74), followed by Braydin Hickey(12th at 19:26.19), Jacob Brannon (18th at 19:58.91), Hayden Green (23rd at 20:19.92) and Andrew Roy (65th at 23:18.82).

“Our boys ran hard today. I was very proud of that effort,” Bell County coach Jason Stewart said. “They were running for their teammate (Sophia Good, who was recently hospitalized) and wanted to do their best. All of them were out there working and communicating with each other and trying to pack together. Coming into a meet of this size and getting runner-up was huge for these boys this early in the season. I know they will keep working and have their sights set on earning another trip to state in October.”

Kaelyn Lyrock led the Bell girls in 31st place at 26:46.48. Meridith Allen was 58th *30:26.23) and Lily Nolan was 67th (32:08.76).

“Our girls competed hard today and I’m really proud of their effort. We had several out due to sickness and injury. I know they will keep working and get healthy. We are all praying for Sophia Good to get better soon,” Stewart said.

Bell County returns to action Saturday at Somerset Christian.

Nicholas Stewart led Bell County to a second-place finish in the North Laurel Invitational on Saturday as he finished fifth. Photo submitted

Kaelyn Lyrock had the top finish for the Bell County Lady Cats on Saturday at North Laurel as she placed 31st with a time of 26:46.48. Photo submitted