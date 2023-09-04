Gate City rallies to clip Jackets Published 12:29 am Monday, September 4, 2023

NEWS REPORT

Middlesboro built a 12-0 lead on Friday at Gate City (Virginia), but the host Blue Devils rallied for a 24-18 victory.

Luke Bledsoe ran for 107 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and Walker Hillman had 13 rushes for 92 yards and a touchdown to lead Gate City. Bledsoe also accounted for 73 passing yards and a TD throw to Eli McMurray.

Garrett McLain hit a 25-yard field goal for the other score. Bryson Smith led the Gate City defense with five solo tackles.

Senior quarterback Cayden Grigsby led the Middlesboro offense as he completed 16 of 25 passes for 226 yards. Kameron Wilson had 10 catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Yoakum had three catches for 76 yards. Rylee Foster added two catches for 22 yards, while Rylee Foster added one catch for 37 yards.

Foster led the Jackets’ ground game with 61 yards on eight carries. Grigsby added 42 yards on 16 carries.

Vincent Smith led the Middlesboro defense with 11 tackles. Bryce Bowling had seven tackles. Foster and Tristan Hatfield had six tackles each. Trey King and Grigsby added five each.

The 2-1 Yellow Jackets return to action Friday at home against Shelby Valley.