Bell County netters sweep Harlan County Published 12:35 am Monday, September 4, 2023

NEWS REPORT

Bell County took over the top spot in the race for the 52nd District’s top seed with a 25-11, 25-23, 27-25 win on Tuesday over visiting Harlan County in a rematch of last year’s district championship game.

The Lady Cats dominated the first set, but HCHS battled to the wire in each of the next two sets, only to fall short in both.

Bell improved to 12-3 overall with the win and is 2-0 in district play.

“We are making some progress so far this season,” Bell County coach Shawn Fultz said. “We are learning to come together as a team, That’s what’s most important to us at this point. Our success this season will build off of that.”

Gracie Jo Wilder, Bell County’s standout 6-1 senior, led the Lady Cats in the win with 20 kills and 17 digs, along with six blocks, two aces and one assist. Emma Winkler added 16 assists, eight digs, one ace and one kill. Neveah Allen had 14 assists, seven digs and two kills. Kairi Lamb contributed 10 kills, four blocks, one ace and one dig. Kamryn Burnett added seven digs, two kills, one ace and one assist. Michaelyn Dye had four aces and four digs. Alexis Brown chipped in with six digs. Savannah Phipps added four digs and one assist. Abbi Middleton contributed six digs and one assist.

Ashton Evans led the Lady Bears with 21 digs, 10 kills and four service aces. Kalista Dunn added 15 digs, seven kills and three assists. Lesleigh Brown had 13 digs, three aces, two assists and one kill. Destiny Cornett contributed 11 assists, six digs, two kills, one block and one ace. Savannah Hill had nine assists, four digs and two aces. Kylee Hoiska added nine digs, six kills and one ace.

Harlan County fell to 4-2 overall and will travel to Harlan on Thursday for another district clash. Bell County plays host to Knox Central on Sept. 5.