It’s officially pumpkin spice season in Middlesboro Published 11:17 am Friday, September 1, 2023

BY JOANIE JASPER

What’s up, Middlesboro? Summer is almost over, and now we have entered pumpkin spice season.

A.D. Campbell and Hometown Threads have already gotten some outfits that will get you in the mood for changing colors, cooler nights, high school football and pumpkin spice coffee which you can get at Mountain Mugs Craft and Coffee. Touch of Class Florist has lots of amazing floral decorations to help you decorate for fall and football- I know many of you are Big Blue fans, but Stephanie has the prettiest UT wreath just waiting to go home with someone.

I was talking with Tessa, owner of Hello Beautiful Boutique and Tanning, and she said that she was getting in some new products for the season. This is really the shop to do most of your Christmas shopping and/or holiday gift shopping. When you attend a holiday event take a gift from Hello Beautiful.

Tessa and her crew will even wrap your purchase for you. Another shop that will help you get ready for the all the coming holidays is The Emporium at 2120. Joe, owner of The Emporium, has added some new items that you really need to see. He has decorating items and of course his amazing antiques.

One thing you might not think about The Emporium having is vintage clothing that would make great costumes for those parties that will be coming up. I will actually be there today, so come by, see me, and I will help you mark some things off your holiday must have list.

I am not a gamer, but I know many of you have someone in your family who is into all of the new card games. Allee’s Cards and Collectibles is the perfect place to stop by to sign up for a game night and/or check out all of the new games that have just come out. Allee’s will be the Christmas Shopping Headquarters for the gamers on your list. Another really good place to do some shopping downtown is Fountain Square Pharmacy.

Maury and his Angels have just stocked some really new, cute UK items. They also have items to help you stay healthy in the coming cold season. Fountain Square is also a great place for old-time candy. Go by and fill up a bag on your way to watch the Yellow Jackets play football. When I was working downtown I found the perfect place to satisfy my Russell Stover candy fix- that’s at Jeff’s Pharmacy. You really need to go by and see what all Jeff has. A Russell Stover chocolate covered marshmallow pumpkin is a nice treat to start getting you into the fall season. It is really neat what all you can do downtown.

Of course a good meal is always waiting downtown at The 606 and Shades. Teresa Santiago, the owner of The 606, serves up some yummy home cooked meals and my favorite part of the meal- desserts. Each week she has something new to satisfy the sweet tooth. This holiday season Teresa also has the answer to the question on everyone’s mind: “Where will our holiday party be?” Her event center, the Avenue Venue, is the best place for any holiday party or event you are planning. Another place for your holiday party is at Cosmic Cafe. Linda Frazier and her girls really know how to put on a party. In the past few months there have been several dream parties come to existence. The cotton candy cakes with gold leaf are so good and fancy. Another big hit is the balloon drop.

Reach out to Linda and let her help you have the best holiday party ever.

There are two more places downtown that are perfect places to get something special to celebrate a special event and/or a special person. Antique and Modern Jewelry has lots of gorgeous and sparkly things that will make even a bad day turn good. They are also the place that you can find something that is guaranteed to get you out of the doghouse (you know who you are). Lastly, my friend Mike owner of Blue Sparrow Tattoo Co. is able to create a beautiful art piece that you can carry with you always. Blue Sparrow is the perfect place to get that ink bond with your friends. Keep those special memories close to you always.

I may not be downtown every day, but I still know it is the best place to find everything I need and want.

Email me at whatsupmiddlesboro@gmail.com to share your comments.