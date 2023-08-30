Lady Lions roll past Lynn Camp Published 1:46 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The Pineville Lady Lions ran their district record to 2-0 and moved within one victory of clinching the top seed in the 51st District Tournament with a 25-5, 25-13, 25-16 win Monday over visiting Lynn Camp.

“Tonight was another stop on our district tour and it ended up being a great opportunity for us to let some of our younger girls get some in-game reps. Lynn Camp is learning and growing and had a ton more girls out this year than last, so I’m happy for them that they are getting to build their program back,” Pineville coach Samantha North said. “We were also stoked to have our first ever student-led sports commentary tonight for Mountain Lion Broadcasting. We have some amazing things happening at Pineville with our sports programs, and we are happy to be one step closer to clinching that No. 1 seed spot.”

The 3-2 Lady Lions can complete a district sweep with a showdown Tuesday at Knox Central.