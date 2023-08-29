Ardellia Ladonna “Sissy” Hubbard, 48 Published 3:05 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Ardellia Ladonna “Sissy” Hubbard went to meet the King of the Mountain on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at the age of 48. She was born on July 10, 1975 in Marion, Indiana to Ivie Hubbard and the late Charles Hubbard. Sissy was a very vibrant, uplifting, encouraging beautiful soul. She truly loved the Lord, her family, especially her grandchildren and going to the “yellow building”. She never met a stranger and we all know Sissy could talk. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Hubbard; grandmother, Lillian “Big Momma” Ball; and grandparents, Amanda and Jake Brown.

She leaves to mourn her passing the following family members: mother, Ivie Hubbard; brothers: Christopher “Patches” Hubbard and LaMont Hubbard; children: Tre’Neika Hubbard, Markell Hubbard, Arzjuan Jackson and Anthony Jackson; grandchildren: McKayleah Hubbard, Zyan Russell, Kasen Jackson, Malakhi Jackson and Jah’kell Hubbard; nephews: Justin Taylor, A’King Hubbard; nieces: Sasha Hubbard, Angela Bobson, Amon’e Hubbard and Nyire` Hubbard and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony Francis officiating. The Family will receive friends 12-2 p.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Ardellia Hubbard and is entrusted with all arrangements.

