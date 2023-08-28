Vicki Baker Mays, 62 Published 1:51 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

Vicki Baker Mays, age 62, of Pineville, KY, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. She was born on May 1, 1961, to the late Curtis Leslie and Vesta Mason Baker.

Vicki attended Bell County High School, class of 1979, where she excelled on the basketball court. Some still refer to her as the best that ever played for the Lady Cats. After graduation, she worked for many years for the Bell County Emergency Medical Squad, where she found her calling-serving her community. She also worked in emergency services for the Cumberland Gap Tunnel Authority for 25 years. She formed many close relationships with the people she worked with, who were like a second family to her.

In addition to her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, James Julian Mays; mother-in-law, Ruby Weaver, and sister-in-law, Janice Davis.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Julie (Kevin) Ellison, Maryville, TN; grandchildren, Dalton Ellison and Meredith Ellison, Maryville, TN; sister, Alicia Denise (Herman) Jones, Pineville, KY; nieces, Caitlin Jones (Austin Caldwell), Middlesboro, KY, Quiara Jones, Pineville, KY, Julia “Havin” Jones, Pineville, KY, and Jena Jones, Pineville, KY; great-nephews, Everett and Oli; and a host of sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and special friend, Carson Norris.

The family of Vicki Baker Mays will receive friends on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Dalton Ellison presiding. Music will be provided by Luther Adkins, Jessica Fuson, and Regina Green.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the gazebo in Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Online register book and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com

All arrangements for Vicki Baker Mays are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY.