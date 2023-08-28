Rockets ride fast start to victory over Pineville Published 5:12 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

By Shane Shackleford

Contributing Writer

In preseason media meetings, Pineville coach Allen Harris discussed his team’s potential and how his unit’s lack of experience could come into play this season.

Friday night Harris’ fears were confirmed as a powerful and experienced Rockcastle County squad jumped out to a 31-0 lead in the first quarter and had their way with the Mountain Lions 56-14 in the Renfro Valley Jamboree Bowl in Mount Vernon.

The game was marked by a two-hour weather delay after the Rockets took their opening possession for a 40-yard score by Anthony Goodin. The conversion kick by Benjamin Brenda was good and the Rockets led 7-0.

After the delay, the Rockets scored touchdowns on their first four possessions of the opening stanza by Goodin, Tucker Warren, Aaron Mullins, and Xavier Leger before the Lions got on the scoreboard with a 40-yard touchdown pass from freshman signal caller Deakon Partin to senior wideout Wyatt Caldwell before a field goal by the Rockets’ Benjamin Brenda closed the quarter with the Rockets holding a 31-6 advantage.

In the second quarter, the Rockets’ defense smothered the Pineville offensive attack and posted two more scores on offense behind touchdowns by Stephen Powell and Caleb Moore to give Rockcastle a commanding 44-6 advantage at the half.

To Pineville’s credit, the youthful Lions continued to compete in the matchup, but the Rockets added two more touchdowns in the third quarter on a Warren completion to Isaiah Jackson and a punt return score by Christian Larkey to make the score 56-6 at the end of the third quarter.

The Lions closed the scoring on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Partin to sophomore receiver Zakary Brown. Partin ran in the two-point conversion.

The Rockets (2-0) play Frankfort in Mount Vernon Friday night, while the Lions (0-2) will host Bishop Brossart at the annual Laurel Bowl. Kickoff in Pineville is slated for 6 p.m.

Rockcastle County 56, Pineville 14

SCORING SUMMARY

Pineville 6-0-0-8 — 14

Rockcastle County 31-13-6-0 — 56

FIRST QUARTER

RC- Goodin 40 run (Brenda Kick)

RC- Warren 10 run (Brenda Kick)

RC- Mullins 27 interception return (Brenda kick)

RC- Leger 25 run (Brenda Kick)

P- Caldwell 40 pass from Partin (conversion failed)

RC- Brenda 30 field goal

SECOND QUARTER

RC- Powell 10 run (conversion failed)

RC- Moore 20 pass from Warren (conversion failed)

THIRD QUARTER

RC- Jackson 15 pass from Warren (conversion failed)

RC- Larkey 40 punt return

FOURTH QUARTER

P- Brown 50 pass from Partin (Partin run)