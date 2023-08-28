Luther Moyers, Jr., 91 Published 10:19 am Monday, August 28, 2023

Luther Moyers, Jr., age 91, of Middlesboro Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville Tennessee. He was born October 13, 1931, in Middlesboro, KY, to the late Luther and Stella Moyers.

In addition to his parents, Luther is preceded in death by his stepmother Lectra Lee Moyers; brother Ron Moyers; sister and brother-in -law Betty and Ike Sharp, Jr.

He is survived by his family who adored him which includes wife of 69 years Ann Moyers; daughters, Luann (Roger) Hembree of Speedwell, TN, Lisa Moyers (Terry Overton) of Middlesboro, KY, and Leslie (James) Onkst

of Middlesboro, KY; sister-in-law Bettie Moyers of Chelsea, Al; nephew Cranston (Debbie) Sharp of Middlesboro, KY; niece Jennifer Jahraus of Chelsea, Al; grandchildren, Ranae (John) Hershberger of Germantown, TN, Josh (Ashley) Taylor of London, KY, Travis Onkst of Middlesboro, KY, Matt (Hanna) Onkst of Lexington, KY, Justin Onkst of Harrogate, TN, and Jessica (Drew) Payne of Knoxville, TN; and ten great grandchildren along with great nieces and nephews.

Luther loved spending time with his family, and he loved telling stories and jokes. He was an active member of St. Julian Catholic Church, and he cherished his church family as well.

Luther was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. He worked at Delta Gas for many years before retiring in 1993. He was very involved in the community for 40 years. Luther served as the Chamber of Commerce president from 1985 to 1986 and he was also a member of the Bell County Industrial Foundation, Lions Club and Jaycees.

Services for Luther will be held at St. Julian Catholic Church in Middlesboro, KY, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, with the Rosary beginning at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Funeral mass will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Father Dan Noll presiding.

Graveside services will immediately follow the funeral mass at Green Hills Memorial Gardens with full military honors provided by the Jellico Honor Guard.

Pallbearers will be Roger Hembree, Josh Taylor, Terry Overton, Steven Sharp, Travis Onkst and Mike Swisher. Honorary Pallbearers will be his fellow Knights of Columbus.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Julian Catholic Church, 118 East Chester Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965.

Online register book and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.

All arrangements for Luther Moyers, Jr. are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY.