Linda Kay Gulley, 63

Linda Kay Gulley, age 63, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 at the Tennova Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

She was born July 30, 1960 in Middlesboro to the late Ralph and Magdalene Mayes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Orville Gulley, siblings Ruby Lail, Brenda Smith, and Ralph Mayes Jr., and brother-in-law Jimmy V. Heck.

Linda enjoyed many things including flowers, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. All who were blessed to have known her will miss her dearly.

Left to cherish her memory, son Jason Mayes, sister Debbie Heck, grandchildren Ashton Mayes, Lucy May Mayes, and Corbin Clifford Mayes, brother-in-law David Lail, as well as a host of many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family of Linda Gulley will receive friends from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Gulley Family.

