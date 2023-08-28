Fugitive remains at-large after firing on deputies Published 5:10 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

STAFF REPORT

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who fled after allegedly firing on deputies serving a warrant for his arrest on Friday.

Deputies Austin Poindexter and Samson Churchwell attempted to serve felony warrants on Paul Holland, but Holland drew a weapon and began firing at them. Deputies returned fire and Holland fled into a wooded area of Highway 66 in the Cary community.

Holland now has additional warrants for which he is wanted, including criminal attempt to commit murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Holland is a 47-year-old white male with short black hair, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on Holland’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Office at 606-337-6174. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Middlesboro Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Constable Keith Cox and the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Deputy Jared Smith is in charge of this investigation.