F. Jacqueline Payne, 94

F. Jacqueline Payne, age 94, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. She was born in Corbin, Kentucky on February 22, 1929, to the late James F. Williams and Hulda (Alsip) Williams.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Esco Payne; and her daughter Wylene Payne.

Jacqueline is survived by her granddaughter Jacqueline Lee Smith, great grandson Jameson Esco Smith; and special caregiver Dawn Fuson.

Per Jacqueline’s request, all services will be private.

