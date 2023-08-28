Defense paces Jackets in Garrard County Bowl win Published 5:16 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

STAFF REPORT

The Middlesboro Yellow Jackets ran their record to 2-0 with another strong defensive effort that made two touchdowns enough to claim a 14-13 victory Saturday at Garrard County.

Senior quarterback Cayden Grigsby ran for one touchdown and teamed with Jack Yoakum for another. Grigsby ran for a team-high 123 yards on 16 carries. Rylee Foster added 75 yards on 14 carries, while Vincent Smith added 45 yards on seven carries.

Kameron Wilson caught three passes for 57 yards. Yoakum, Xavion Shehan and Vincent Smith added one catch each.

The Jackets forced two turnovers as Shehan recovered a fumble and Wilson had an interception.

Middlesboro returns to action Friday at Gate City, Virginia.