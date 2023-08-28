Bell CountyBell splits two matches in 2A tournament; defeats Middlesboro Published 5:04 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

Bell County split two matches over the weekend in the 2A Classic, defeating Clay County 25-14, 25-14, before falling 25-11, 25-11 to Corbin.

The Lady Cats won a district clash Thursday at Middlesboro, downing the Lady Jackets 25-13, 25-9, 25-7.

Gracie Jo Wilder led Bell with 12 kills, nine service aces, three assist and one dig. Kairi Lamb had 13 kills, three aces and one dig. Emma Winkler contributed 10 assists, six aces, two kills and two digs. Kamryn Burnett had nine aces with two digs, one kill and one assist.

Julia Ramirez led Middlesboro with two assists and one service ace. Sudie Howerton added one ace, one dig and one kill. Gia Sturgill had one ace. Caylan Irvin added one kill. Taraji Brooks added one dig.

The 11-2 Lady Cats will travel to Corbin on Monday and play host to Harlan County on Tuesday.

Bobcats down Clay, Harlan

With a win over Clay County on Monday and Harlan on Tuesday, Bell County volleyball ran its record to 10-1. The Lady Cats’ only loss was to South Laurel on Saturday in the McCreary Central Invitational. Bell won 25-8, 25-7, 25-12 against Clay and 25-7, 25-10, and 25-10 at Harlan in the Lady Cats’ district opener.

The Lady Cats were led in the win over Clay by Gracie Jo Wilder with 17 kills, eight service aces and six digs. Kairi Lamb had 15 kills, six digs and one block. Emma Winkler contributed 14 assists, six digs and four aces. Nevaeh Allen had 12 assists.