Barbara Lynn Tyler, 57

Barbara Lynn Tyler, age 57, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away August 23, 2023.

Barbara was born June 8, 1966 to the late Paul Thompson and Lois Thompson.

She loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was known for her smile and her laughter. She was a very kind and strong person.

Left to mourn her passing, husband Allen Tyler, step-mother June Thompson, son Dustin (Julie) Thompson, daughter Ashley (Allen) Baker, brothers Wayne Thompson, John Thompson, Scottie Phillips, Elmer Wyatt, sister Donnie Wyatt, grandchildren Zyler Thompson, Jace Baker, Lynnlee Baker, Mercy Baker, Destiny Thompson, Cameron Moffitt, Brent Thompson, Aaron Thompson, great-grandchild Baylor Jackson, niece Bethany Ford, and a host of other family and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Barbara Tyler will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Green Hills Funeral Home on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00 noon, Monday, August 28, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Darrell Lowe presiding.

Graveside Services will follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens Gazebo.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Green Hills Funeral Home.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Tyler Family.

