Whopper watermelon, prodigious pumpkin crowned at state fair Published 6:01 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

1 of 2

KENTUCKY TODAY

The Kentucky State Fair continues its long tradition of crowning the largest pumpkin and watermelon grown from Bluegrass soil. This year’s pumpkin winner topped the scales at over 1,270 pounds. The largest watermelon rang in at a whopping 276.8 pounds.

The long-standing contest, in partnership with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, is a highly anticipated event at the Kentucky State Fair. This year’s event was even more highly anticipated by some special guests and large gourd enthusiasts all the way from Trinidad. Shaheed and Jasmine Ali started the long journey to Louisville on Wednesday just to see the Largest Pumpkin & Watermelon Contest.

Along with the Ali family, there were some special exhibitors this year who were nearly the same height as their pumpkin. Siblings Jorey and Jordyn Dixon came in ninth with their first attempt growing a giant pumpkin that weighed over 300 pounds. The pair received their pumpkin seeds as a Christmas present and started growing it in April.

Winners were:

• Scott Bayuk, Columbia, KY – Largest Pumpkin, 1,270.6 pounds.

• Joseph Miller, Tompkinsville, KY – Largest Watermelon, 276.8 pounds.