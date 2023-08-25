Lady Lions open district slate with three-set win at Barbourville Published 6:12 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

The Pineville Lady Lions opened their district schedule Thursday with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 victory at Barbourville to even their record at 2-2 on the season.

“Tonight was a business trip,” Pineville coach Samantha North said. “We wanted to come in, play our speed and scrap for every single ball. I felt like our energy was phenomenal and we battled back every time we got down. Our district is such a battle every single year, so we knew we wanted to come in, take care of business, and set ourselves up for the best path to a district championship.”

Pineville suffered a 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 loss at Thomas Walker, Va., on Tuesday.

“It was a fun game. We didn’t end up in the win column, but you wouldn’t have known it from watching their energy,” North said. “ We were short two of our starters to injury and sickness so we played some of our eighth graders who came up with some big minutes for us. Thomas Walker is always a great team, and we knew they would challenge us to get ready for district play this week. I love this team and can’t want to watch them keep climbing.”

The Lady Lions return to action Monday with another district matchup at home against Lynn Camp.