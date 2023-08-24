Bell golfers finished third in tournament Published 6:30 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

STAFF REPORT

Brayden Saylor led Bell County with a 40 to help the Bobcats to a third-place finish in a Pine Mountain Golf Conference tournament Monday at Woodlake Golf Course in Tazewell.

Saylor was followed by Bell teammates Gunnar Sams (47), Logan Stepp (49), and Austin Goodin and Jackson Walters (both at 52).

Garrison Warren shot a 46 to lead Middlesboro. Issac Harris shot a 55.

Medalist Brayden Casolari shot a 1-under-par 35 to lead Harlan County to its first Pine Mountain Golf Conference team title of the season. He finished one stroke ahead of Harlan’s Aiden Johnson.

The Black Bears finished with a team score of 172, which was three strokes ahead of Knox Central. Bell County finished third with a 188. Harlan was next at 210.

Alex Creech was second for the Bears with a 42, followed by Cole Cornett with a 44 and Mason Himes with a 51.

Baylor Varner was second for Harlan with a 53, followed by Kevin Thomas Lee with a 60 and Brody Owens with a 61.

Zayden Casolari tied with Bell County’s Cooper Miracle for the best score in the junior varsity competition with a scored of 50. Harlan County’s Sebastian Mosley shot a 61.