Local financial advisor named among Forbes’ best Published 7:08 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

NEWS REPORT

Edward Jones Financial Advisor David Whitlock of Middlesboro has been named to the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking by Forbes/SHOOK® Research. The list is comprised of more than 1,460 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40.

Whitlock has served area investors for the past seven years.

“This is an incredible honor, one I could never have achieved without the tremendous support from my branch team. And I am forever indebted to my clients for the trust they have put in me and the relationships we’ve built as we work toward the financial goals that help give them the freedom to live life on their terms,” Whitlock said. “This work inspires me because I know that, for years to come, I can make a meaningful difference in the lives of my clients and colleagues, and in my community.”

This ranking is given to the top financial advisors under 40 in their respective states based on criteria that include compliance records, assets under care and more. The full Best-in-State list is online at Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State .

Whitlock’s office is located at 1932 Cumberland Avenue in downtown Middlesboro.

Whitlock and branch office administrators Becky Sumpter and Melissa Yeary can be reached at (606) 248-5675. You may also visit Whitlock’s website at edwardjones.com/david-whitlock.