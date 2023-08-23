Chamber seeks new members Published 7:07 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

In the Bell County Chamber of Commerce board meeting On Aug. 15, board members discussed ways to continue to drive new members as well as goals for next year, such as sponsors and planning how to handle a large number of guests.

They also discussed ideas for the chamber’s membership push and goals set in July. There have been six new members since the awards dinner in July, accumulating six new members in one month: Mountain Tarp, Soapy J’s Car Wash, Elk Creek Cottage, Cumberland Tourism, Downtown Radiology and Bell County Historical Society.

Pivoting off of the back of the success of the awards dinner, the chamber discussed several upcoming events. such as ribbon cuttings for the Lucas Family Medicine and the Animal Urgent Care ribbon cutting, hosting a trick or treat, and lunch-and-learn events in September and October. The lunch and learn is a Bell County Chamber event with the Business of the Year Award winner, an in-person gathering to connect with local professionals and learn from industry experts.

In other news, Tiffany Hall resigned from her position on the Bell County Chamber of Commerce board. Currently that position remains unfilled.

The next Bell County Chamber of Commerce meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 19 at the Coal House