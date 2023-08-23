Bell County improves to 10-1 with wins over Clay, Harlan Published 7:20 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

By Hayden Canady

Contributing Writer

With a win over Clay County on Monday and Harlan on Tuesday, Bell County volleyball ran its record to 10-1. The Lady Cats’ only loss was to South Laurel on Saturday in the McCreary Central Invitational. Bell won 25-8, 25-7, 25-12 against Clay and 25-7, 25-10, and 25-10 at Harlan in the Lady Cats’ district opener.

The Lady Cats were led in the win over Clay by Gracie Jo Wilder with 17 kills, eight service aces and six digs. Kairi Lamb had 15 kills, six digs and one block. Emma Winkler contributed 14 assists, six digs and four aces. Nevaeh Allen had 12 assists.

Bell County returns to action Thursday with a district clash at Middlesboro.