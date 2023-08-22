Sherri Elaine Boldin, 58 Published 10:17 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Sherri Elaine Boldin, age 58, a resident of Middlesboro, KY passed away Friday, August 18, 2023 at the Middlesboro ARH.

She was born December 12, 1964, the daughter of the late Rev. Boyd and Cleo Gray. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Brian Gray and the father of her son Michael, Michael Boldin.

Sherri was a wonderful mother. Her sons were her world and she loved them very much.

She is survived by her sons John Miller, Kevin Miller and girlfriend Erin Hensley, and Michael Boldin, Father of her sons John and Kevin, John Miller, very special friends Ed and Jackie Wilkinson, her dog Shadow and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Timothy Goins presiding. Music will be provided by Andrea Muncy.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the Harrogate Cemetery in Harrogate, Tennessee. Pallbearers will be John Miller, Kevin Miller, Michael Boldin, Lee Bartlet, Carlis Muncy and Ed Wilkinson.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Boldin family.

