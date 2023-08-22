Norman Barnett Published 10:18 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Norman Barnett

October 7, 1949-August 15, 2023

Many people go their whole life never knowing a great man. Rest assured, if you knew Norman Barnett, you knew a great man.

Norman, saved by grace in March of 1968, received his new body and entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Born on October 7, 1949, he was the son of the late Harvey and Mary (Crawford) Barnett of the Cannon Creek area in Middlesboro. He grew up surrounded by his seven siblings and their spouses: his only brother, Reverend Doyle (Minnie) Barnett and sisters: Willie Jean (Gene) Owens, Thelma (Ed) Osban, Cleo Metts, Berniece (Gary) Helton, NevilleAnn (Mark) Barton, and Jennifer (Michael) Schneider.

In 1972, Norm met and married his rock, Reda (Evans) Barnett. For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness, and in health, they remained devoted to one another, and on December 27, 2022, the two celebrated 50 years together. Their union created their family: son, James “PeeWee” Barnett (daughter-in-law, Melissa Barnett, and granddaughters, Riley and Kinley Barnett) and daughter, Misty (Barnett) Barnes (husband, Adam Barnes, grandson, Deacon Barnes and granddaughter, Analeigh Barnes). Also a part of his tight family circle was Larry “Gab” Barnett, an extraordinary nephew with whom he shared a special bond.

Rarely seen without his signature smile, Norm was regularly referred to as a happy, honest, and respectable man. He was dedicated to his family and valued his many friendships. He worked to provide and was no stranger to a hard day’s work. He began working as a logger with his brother at the age of 16. He worked for 2 years at Hilltop Tire Service before leaving for MidSouth Mack in 1975. In addition to Mack, Norm began using his brother’s old white International to start logging again, but this time, for himself. Daylight to dark, he worked. By the early 90s, there were two Mack trucks in the driveway bearing the name Norman Barnett Logging. After the logging industry began to crumble, Norm gave up his business that gave so much to his family, but continued on working at the now named Worldwide Equipment. After 39 years as a mechanic, Norman’s health issues led him to retire in 2014. He crossed many paths throughout his life and career and will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Reda and the kids invite all of their friends and loved ones to visit with them and pay their final respects to Norm from 5:00 to 8:00 on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church. Immediately following visitation, funeral services will be officiated by Rev. Dee Fuson. Music will be provided by Terry Miracle, Alan and Linda Barton, and Nicole Mike.

Graveside services will take place at 11:00 on Saturday, August 19th at the family farm on Hances Creek. Everyone is welcome to meet at 10:00 AM to join in his funeral procession from Green Hills Funeral Home.

