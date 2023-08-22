Glenna Laws, 89 Published 10:25 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Glenna Laws, age 89, of Middlesboro, KY passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023. She was born on July 19, 1934, in Cawood, KY.

Glenna was a beloved member of her family and community, known for her many acts of kindness and dedication to education. She taught 4th grade at Middlesboro Elementary School for 27 years. Having taught over 3,000 students during her tenure, she laughingly joked that “she had taught half of Middlesboro.” She has left a true and lasting impact on her students, colleagues, family and friends.

Affectionately known as “Nee-Nee,” Glenna is survived by her nieces, Sheri Spurlock-Barton (David), Custer SD, Tonya Spurlock-Fields, Knoxville TN and her nephew Ralph Randall Spurlock, Maryville TN. She is also survived by her great-nieces and great-nephew, Lauren Bennett-Moore (Kellen), Nashville TN, Rebekah Bennett-High (Billy), Knoxville TN, Samantha Davenport, Maryville TN, Haley Davenport, Maryville TN, and Joseph Bennett (Curry), Harlan KY. She is also survived by 4 grand nieces and 3 grand nephews.

Glenna was preceded in death by her husband Jim Laws, her sister Peggy Day Spurlock, her mother Ruth Day and her father Finley Day along with many lifelong dear friends.

Glenna received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Kentucky and remained an enthusiastic and devoted Kentucky Wildcat fan throughout her life. She loved to chant “GO BIG BLUE” at gametime and could be known to place a friendly little bet between friends of opposing teams. Then, furthering her passion for learning and education she went on to receive her master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Union College.

Glenna was a member of the First Baptist Church in Middlesboro, KY and served as a greeter each Sunday morning. Always ready to offer a helping hand and support she served on many committees throughout the years and worked on several yearly projects.

Her life of service was a blessing and joy to her family and friends, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ROHO Charitable Trust by mail at PO Box 2597, Middlesboro, KY 40965 or in person at any Hearthside Bank location. For the last 60 years ROHO has provided a Christmas shopping spree to underprivileged children in the Tri-State Area. To learn more about the organization please search for ROHO Charitable Trust on Facebook.

The family of Glenna Law’s will receive friends on Monday, August 21, at 2:00 p.m. until her celebration of life service at 3:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro KY. Rev. Zack Bay will be presiding with guest speaker Danna C. Smith. Music will be provided by Christy Bay. A graveside service will follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro KY.

Online register book and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.