City sends officers for active-shooter training Published 4:41 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

Middlesboro Police officers Jake Perry and Nick Capps recently went to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, but it wasn’t a sightseeing trip.

The pair went to Gettysburg for active shooter training, according to Middlesboro Police Chief Petie Gilbert during the Aug. 15 Middlesboro City Council meeting.

The idea, Gilbert said, is for Perry and Capps to share what they learned with the rest of the department.

The fire department also had big news to share. Chief Robert England noted that his department recently received two new vehicles.

The department worked with State Farm Rescue for training on their new equipment.

England also reported a total of 368 calls in July, including a fire on Cumberland Avenue next to Middlesboro Pawn. Because of the age and location of the building, between two other buildings, England says the fire easily could have spread were it not for the 18 firefighters who responded to the scene.

England also boasted about the smoke detector program the fire department is able to provide as part of the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.

“We have a house fire and there isn’t a smoke alarm,” said England. “Absolutely no excuse for it.”

The Lexington Fire Department Community Services Division, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will provide 10-year lithium battery smoke alarms in all homes in Middlesboro and the surrounding area in Bell County.

The smoke alarms are free and will be installed by the Middlesboro Fire Department at no cost to residents. As part of the installation, the MFD will also conduct a fire safety inspection to all residences.

To schedule a smoke alarm installation contact the Middlesboro Fire Department at 606-242-2332.

In other business, the council also:

• Approved list of city bills.

• Approved motion for the second reading of the common council changed from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. The City Council shall conduct its regular monthly meeting on the third Tuesday of each calendar month at 6 p.m. at Middlesboro City Hall Council Chambers.

• Approved a motion for the council to enter into agreement and sign a resolution with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for funding to resurface South 23rd Street.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is Sept. 19.