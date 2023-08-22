Brenda Joyce Moore, 81 Published 10:24 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Brenda Joyce Moore, age 81, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Middlesboro ARH Hospital. She was born on November 28, 1941, in Middlesboro, KY.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, who raised her, Della Shuler; father, Wheeler Sutton; mother, Irene (Shelby) Fuson; husband, Alvis Moore; and son, Rodney Redmond.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mona Woolums, Brian (Linda) Williford, Kim (Condy) Allen, James Redmond, Ginger Bruner, Becky Ball, Renee Owens, Lisa Norris; foster daughter, Angie Johnson; grandchildren, Shannon (Jose) Garcia, Angelina Anderson, Liv Moore, Emily Ball, Jeffrey Ball, Dustin Hernandez, Cody Hernandez, and Tayia Bush; brother, Clifford (Darlene) Harrison; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family of Brenda Joyce Moore will receive friends on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Frank Noe presiding. Music will be provided by the Powers Family.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Cottrell-Johnson Cemetery at Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, TN.

All arrangements for Brenda Joyce Moore are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home.