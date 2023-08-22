Bell’s Wilder joins 1,000-kill club Published 4:01 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

STAFF REPORT

Many times when a 13th Region team defeats South Laurel in volleyball, that is the highlight of their week. That was not the case for Bell County this past week. The Lady Cats defeated South Laurel 25-14, 25-16, 25-23 on Thursday at Log Mountain, then topped that by going 4-1 over the weekend in the McCreary Central Invitational.

Gracie Wilder continues to put up big numbers for Bell County as she led the team in the victory over South Laurel by getting 18 kills, two blocks and two service aces. Emma Winkler, an eighth grader, contributed to many of those kills while compiling a team leading 19 assists. Kamryn Burnett added 18 digs, two kills and one assist. Kairi Lamb added seven kills, three digs, one ace, one assist and one block. Lily Orick had six assists, four digs, two kills and one ace.

During the tournament at McCreary Central, the Lady Cats earned victories over Perry Central 25-9, 25-20, McCreary Central 25-17, 18-25, 25-14, Wayne County 27-25 and Barren County 25-19, 25-18 while falling to South Laurel 25-19, 25-15.

Gracie Wilder reached a career milestone during the tournament when she posted her 1,000th career kill.