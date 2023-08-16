LMU names new business school assistant dean Published 6:23 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University has named Joshua Ray, Ph.D., assistant dean of the business school. Ray, who joined the School of Business faculty in December, will continue to serve as associate professor of business and program director for the Doctor of Business Administration program as well.

Throughout his short LMU tenure Ray has distinguished himself as an agent for change, assisting Dean Kelsey Metz, Ph.D., in updating curriculum, developing new programs and exploring new concentrations for both the DBA and Master of Business Administration program. Additionally, he has mentored students and presented at professional conferences. In his new role he will the graduate degree programs, oversee scholarly activity, assist in accreditation maintenance and serve as a leader within the school.

“Dr. Joshua Ray has proven to be a tremendous addition to our faculty and has quickly become an integral part of our team,” Metz said. “Dr. Ray is wholeheartedly dedicated to the growth, advancement and continuous improvement of the LMU School of Business. In his time here, he has made the transition of leadership in the DBA program seamless for our students, assisted in the development of new graduate programs, and enhanced our faculty reputation with his research, publishing and presentations. I am excited to continue to work with Dr. Ray in his new role.”

Ray has spent over 15 years conducting research and teaching in the fields of strategy, leadership and methodology. During that time, he has taught at the undergraduate, graduate and executive levels. He has also consulted with numerous organizations and worked on grants for the military, local governments and in the democratic practices’ domain. Ray taught at Tusculum University for several years prior to joining LMU including holding leadership positions at the undergraduate and graduate levels and worked and taught for many years at the University of Tennessee. His tenure at UT included substantial work with the Leadership Development Program.

The LMU School of Business is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs. LMU offers undergraduate business majors and programs in general business, accounting, business analytics, finance, health care administration, management, management information systems, marketing and sport management at the main campus in Harrogate, Tennessee. The Master of Business Administration program is available online with concentrations in business analytics, digital marketing, health care administration, general business sport management, strategic management, supply chain management and technology management. The School of Business also offers a dual MBA degree in conjunction with the LMU-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, Duncan School of Law and the LMU-College of Veterinary Medicine. A Master of Health Administration degree program and Doctor of Business Administration program complete the school’s offerings.