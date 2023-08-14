Glasgow’s Crowder tickled with walk-on offer Published 2:00 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

BY LARRY VAUGHT

Contributing writer

Glasgow receiver Rico Crowder had several NAIA scholarship offers when he earned a preferred walk-on offer from UK and quickly said yes.

“I knew I could go to one of those smaller schools and maybe be a star but I want to learn from and compete against people much better than me to make me better. I know I may not play my first or second year but I am willing to play anywhere to get on the field.”

The 6-4½, 200-pound Crowder continuously works to gain weight and muscle. He gets up at 4:30 a.m. to work out and stretch. He’s been eating healthier and most days either runs two miles at the high school track or through town for his cardio work.

He already knows Kentucky sophomore receiver Dane Key. He met him during high school team workouts.

“There is a group chat with a bunch of us and we just clicked,” Crowder said.

He also knows Lexington Christian Academy quarterback Cutter Boley, a UK commit.

“We will both graduate in December and be there (at UK) in January,” Crowder said.

He had only 11 catches for 213 yards last year but seven of his catches went for touchdowns. He also ran 34 times for 225 yards — almost seven yards per carry — and scored three more times in 11 games.

“This year will be totally different. Last year we had a great running back and ran the Wing-T. This year I will get the ball a lot more in our offense,” Crowder said.

Crowder also plays basketball — he averaged 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season — and runs track at Glasgow.