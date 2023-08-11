Virginia Edna Overton, 93 Published 4:24 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Virginia Edna Overton, age 93, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Buchanan Place, New Tazewell, TN, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 28, 1930, in Virginia, to the late Charles and Sarah Peace Green. She was a longtime member of Noetown Church of God, Middlesboro, KY and later, Rose Hill Church of God, Rose Hill, VA.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Orville Overton; son, Larry Overton, sisters Janelle Bowlin, Dolly Jorgenson, Marlene Overton, and several infant sisters; and brothers, Estill, Curt, Delphus, Robert, and Emmo “Bud” Green.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Caroline (Melvin) Monroe of Middlesboro, KY, Maynard Orville Overton of Middlesboro, KY, Barbara (James) Cox of New Tazewell, TN, Henry (Lisa) Overton of Middlesboro, KY , Teddy (Debbie) Overton of Forge Ridge, TN, Joseph (Penny) Overton of Middlesboro, KY, and Dennis (Shonda) Overton of Ewing, VA ; five special grandaughters, sixteen grandsons and a host of great-grandchildren, neices, and nephews.

The family of Virginia Edna Overton will receive friends on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. with Brother Tillman Branson and Brother Roger Cox presiding.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY.

Online register book and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.

All arrangements for Virginia Edna Overton are under the care of Cawood Funeral Ho