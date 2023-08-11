Georgann Sutherland, 70 Published 4:20 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Georgann Sutherland, age 70, of Frankfort, KY, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, in Burnside, KY. She was born October 28, 1952, the daughter of the late Horace Lewis and Mary Mauer Lewis.

Georgann worked at Fruit of the Loom for many years. After that she worked at Montaplast for seventeen years before retiring.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Rose Spradlin and Ramona (Ray) Eastman; and her nieces and nephews, Marlina Stacy, Michael (Angela) Hockensmith, Abigail Lewis and Chad Eastman.

She is survived by her children, Jason (Jodie) Sutherland, Lonnie (Pam) Sutherland, Samantha Sutherland, and Jackie (Jeff) Rogers. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and twenty-eight great grandchildren.

The family of Georgann Sutherland will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Peaks Mill Baptist Church, 685 Camp Pleasant Road in Frankfort, KY. A Memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m.

