Fay Etta Roberts Knuckles, 87 Published 4:25 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Fay Etta Roberts Knuckles, 87, has joined our sweet Lord after passing peacefully at home on August 5, 2023. Rejoice as she is finally home and reunited with her husband, Paul L. Knuckles, who passed away in 2021.

She was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky in 1936 and resided for many years in Edgewood, Kentucky and Roswell, GA. Please view the full obituary and tribute at the Northside Chapel (Roswell, GA) website: https://www.northsidechapel. com/.