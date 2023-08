Lila Jean Morris, 83 Published 9:43 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

Lila Jean Morris, age 83, of Cookeville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023. She is survived by numerous relatives and friends. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Resthaven Cemetery in Harlan, Kentucky, with Rev. Paul Bailey officiating. Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Morris family.