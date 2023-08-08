Salina Manis, 35 Published 1:28 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Salina Diane Manis, age 35, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023. She was born on October 30, 1987, at the Charleston Naval Hospital in Charleston, SC, the daughter of Tom Lee Manis and Deborah Ann Kern Manis.

Salina enjoyed working with her father and tending to her yard. Her dog, Scooby, was a loyal companion that she adored.

Salina was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Lena Barker; maternal grandparents, Paul Clarence Kern and Shirley Ann Willingham Kern; and nephew, Mark Smolick.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Tom and Deborah Manis of Middlesboro, KY; sister, Lisa Manis Smolick of Middlesboro, KY; uncle, Larry Manis and wife, Barbara, of Harlan, KY; aunts, Donna O’Neill of Gordon, PA and Sandi Chrush of Hometown, PA; and niece, Genevieve Smolick of Middlesboro, KY.

The family of Salina Diane Manis received friends on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY. A memorial service immediately followed at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. David King presiding.

Online register book and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.

All arrangements for Salina Diane Manis were under the care of Cawood Funeral Home.