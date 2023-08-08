Mother charged in child’s death, case heads to grand jury

Published 4:26 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

Erica Lawson

Erica Lawson was scheduled to have her preliminary hearing in the case of her connection to the death of her 17-month-old daughter Elena Hembree today .

Lawson was charged with second-degree manslaughter, failure to report child neglect/abuse, first-degree criminal abuse against a child under 12 and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Lawson is being held in the Clay County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Bell County Commonwealth Attorney Chris Douglas said Lawson waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

The case will go to the Bell County Grand Jury.

According to Douglas, Lawson’s bond remains $1 million.

