LCA QB and UK commit has long ties to the Cats Published 8:10 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By LARRY VAUGHT

Contributing columnist

With the start of the high school football season almost here, Lexington Christian quarterback Cutter Boley is going to have a lot of eyes on him every game.

Not only is he the state’s top-rated player in the 2024 recruiting class, but he’s also a University of Kentucky commit even though his 25-plus offers include Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.

However, Emily Kessinger was not the least bit surprised when her “little cousin” picked the Wildcats.

“I am the one he went to a lot of UK basketball games with when I was in college at UK,” said Kessinger, now 31.

She can remember when he would paint his face for UK games and how his entire family was Big Blue fans even though his older sister, Erin, opted to play basketball at Notre Dame and then Oregon.

“One of the things I remember most is one of the first times we went to Big Blue Madness together. He was doing the ‘John Wall (dance)’ for quite a few people. He was 7 years old,” Kessinger said about Boley. “I still think of Cutter as a kid who makes me smile and laugh. He’s always had a warm heart. He still kind of lights up a room.”

When she was a UK student, Kessinger normally sat in the front row for basketball games and didn’t miss many.

“UK football and basketball were big parts of my college life. From the eRupptionZone to waiting in line for Big Blue Madness to the same type of things for football,” she said.

She knew her cousin would have “endless opportunities” to play college football and always knew Kentucky was “where his heart was” no matter how many schools offered scholarships. She’s now happy she’ll be able to complete her quest to maybe visit every SEC football stadium.

“I do think there has always been a dream of playing for the team you grew up cheering for,” Kessinger said. “I think part of the reason he wanted to play for Kentucky was so we could continue to watch and cheer him on. Our family is excited. Our hometown is excited and several folks have season tickets.”

She was at his commitment ceremony at LCA in May. She remembers not being able to attend when Erin announced her commitment to Notre Dame.

“I was not living in Kentucky then (she now lives in Hodgenville) and it was really special to be there and hang out with family members and celebrate with them when Cutter committed,” Kessinger said. “He also has had some great support from LCA.”

Cutter, the youngest of 10 grandchildren in his family, has evolved from a “little baby to being a foot taller” than Kessinger.

“For a long time I just saw Cutter as the baby of the family but he has always been so athletic,” Kessinger, who now often drives her grandparents to see Cutter play, said. “His whole family has incredible athletic ability.”

She is anxious to see where his career takes him and jokes she now has a “bunch of Oregon” clothes she doesn’t have to wear any more. However, she also knows how “intense” Kentucky fans can be and that there could be some not so nice comments on social media if her “little” cousin does not play well.

“I can’t promise I will not talk smack (on social media). I am going to stay on social media but will definitely limit it on game days after he gets to Kentucky,” said Kessinger, who has a bachelor’s degree in social work from UK and a master’s degree in social work from Louisville. “He is the baby of the family. We are all really close and protective of him.”

LCA was 9-5 last year and made the Class 2A state semifinals despite Boley being limited at times by an ankle injury. He still completed 254 of 400 passes for 36 scores and 3,901 yards with 15 interceptions and ran 48 times for six more scores.

This year LCA opens with a brutal five-game stretch that begins against Bowling Green on Aug. 19 in the Rafferty’s Bowl at Western Kentucky University. LCA next goes to defending Class 4A state champion Boyle County on Aug. 26 and will host defending Class A champion Pikeville on Sept. 2. The Eagles will play at Louisville Christian Academy on Sept. 8 and host Lexington Catholic on Sept. 15.

“No matter where they play, we will make the trip,” Kessinger said. “We are not going to miss much.”