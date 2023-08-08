Homer Allen Cobb, 89 Published 1:29 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Homer Allen Cobb, age 89, of Morristown, TN, formerly of Frakes, KY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 6, 1933, in Middlesboro, KY to the late Steve and Lona Henderson Cobb.

Homer was a lifelong resident of Frakes, KY. He was a retired educator from Bell County Public Schools, where he taught reading and English at several schools including Frakes School Center and the Henderson Settlement School. He also spent time working as a farmer and strip miner.

In addition to his parents, Homer was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl Cobb (Joyce Partin), Alfred Cobb (Evelyn), Ralph Cobb (Wanda), and Jerome Cobb (Sheila).

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 68 years, Frances Louise Cobb of Morristown, TN; children, Perry Cobb (Jenny) of Knoxville, TN, Connie Human (Tim) of Morristown, TN, and Marsha Cobb of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Perry Lynn Cobb (Melanie) of Knoxville, TN, Travis Cobb (Carrie) of Chattanooga, TN, and Ryan Burchfield of Middlesboro, KY; great-grandchildren, Katherine Cobb, Zack Greer (Taylor) , Ellie Stafford (Matt), and Ethan Greer; great-great-grandchildren. Evelie Stafford, Bella Greer, Daisy Greer and Oceana Smalls; and brothers, David Cobb (Mariam) and Arlie Cobb.

The family of Homer Allen Cobb received friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Cawood Funeral Home chapel, Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services immediately followed at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. David Cobb presiding. Music was provided by Kim Cobb Landers.

At the conclusion of the funeral service, family and friends followed in procession to the Cobb Cemetery, in Frakes, KY, where a graveside service was held.

Pallbearers were Travis Cobb, Perry Lynn Cobb, Ryan Burchfield, Rocky Cobb, Bart Cobb, and Bobby Hurst.

Online register book and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com

All arrangements for Homer Allen Cobb were under the care of Cawood Funeral Home.