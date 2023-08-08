Gladys Combs England, 90 Published 1:31 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Gladys Combs England, age 90, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, peacefully at her home. She was born October 12, 1932, in Lost Creek, KY, the daughter of the late George Combs and Ada Whitaker Combs.

On December 27, 1948, Gladys Combs married James H. Johnson. James and Gladys had five children together. Gladys was remarried to Harry G. England, Sr. on October 12, 1996.

In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her first husband, James H. Johnson, who passed away on February 22, 1988, and her second husband, Harry G. England, Sr., who passed away on December 9, 2022. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Sue Patterson, who passed away on March 15, 2016, her son, Kenneth H. Johnson, who passed away on November 19, 2004, sisters, Beaulah Hensley and Jewel Hensley, and brothers, Jess Combs and Junior Combs.

Gladys is survived by her children, from her first marriage to James H. Johnson; Joyce Ann (Mike) Miles, Patricia Lynn (Frank) Ulanoski, and Donna Carol (George) Davis; daughter-in law, Rita Johnson, son-in-law, Gary Patterson, and stepson, Harry G. (Michelle) England, Jr.

She also leaves behind her loving grandchildren, Matthew Patterson, Brian (Rose) Miles, Melissa (Mitch) McIlwain, Rebecca (Jeremiah) Rhodes, Jennifer (Edward) Iturburu, Miranda (Jeremy) Harden, Bradford Ulanoski, Craigery Ryan Hoyt, Sharla (Ryan) Marshall, John Johnson, Garret (Kristin) Johnson, James Johnson, Thomas Johnson, Joe (Angelica) England, John (Nikki) England, many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends who have loved and worshipped with her.

The family of Gladys England received friends from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services followed at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Scott Collett officiating.

Graveside services for Gladys England immediately followed the funeral service at the Mountainview Cemetery in Harrogate, Tennessee.

Online guestbook and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.

Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, Kentucky, is in charge of all arrangements.