Dempsey Miracle, 87, Published 11:03 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Dempsey Miracle, 87, of Cubbage, KY, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 5th, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 26th, 1935, in Cubbage, KY to the late Overton and Bertha Miracle.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth, Glenn, Condie, Helton, and Russell; sisters, Evelyn, Clara, Lorene, Virgie, Margie, Bonnie Jean, and Hattie Faye; and granddaughter, Addie Lynn Miracle.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ollie Wilder Miracle; two dearly loved children, Dempsey “DJ” (Diana) Miracle and Patricia (Jeff) Curry; and cherished granddaughters, Macey (Kyle) Hall, Morgan (Zach) Absher, and Demi Miracle.

Dempsey was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served in Korea with the 7th Infantry Division. During his service he was promoted to Corporal, was a decorated sharpshooter, and loved to drive and work on tanks. He was also selected to serve as a member of the U.S. Army National Honor Guard where he was stationed for a year at Fort Bragg, Texas.

After his service in the Army, he finished his education at the University of the Cumberlands in criminal investigation. He later moved to Michigan where he worked at Fisher Body Motor Company for 10 years where he proved himself as a highly skilled autobody alignment technician.

When he moved to Kentucky, he worked as a mechanic and electrician in the underground mines for 28 years and was a member of the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as the station engineer. The community knew him for his generosity, and he was always willing to work on any construction project or anything broken such as chainsaws or lawnmowers and would never take any money for his service. He always said, “that’s what neighbors do.” He never met a stranger and was quick to share smiles and stories. He loved hunting, fishing, working on the farm, and watching UK games with his family. He was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church, Girdler, KY, where he was faithfully baptized alongside his wife, Ollie.

The family would like to thank Dr. Neil Barry III, Zelda Robbins, and the rest of his staff for their many years of excellent care. The family would also like to express their gratitude to the Bluegrass Hospice Care staff for all of their help.

Pallbearers will be Dempsey “DJ” Miracle, Jeff Curry, Kyle Hall, Zach Absher, Arles Dewayne Wilder, Robert Miracle, Marion Lawson, and Alex Sprinkles. Honorary Pallbearers are Lloyd “Shot” Wilder, Jr., Luther Taylor, Roger Miracle, Michael Miracle, Freeman Hoskins, Virgil Barnett, and Shirl Barnett.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 9th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 10th at 2:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Barnard and Pastor Marty Bramble presiding. Music will be provided by Charles Sprinkles and Courtney Murphy. Graveside services with military honors will follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY.

