Delores Jean Barton, 86 Published 1:33 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Delores Jean Barton, age 86, passed into eternal life on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Middlesboro Appalachian Hospital in Middlesboro Kentucky. She was born April 5, 1937, in Middlesboro, KY, the daughter of the late Roy and Mary Thomas Hicks.

Delores worked as a homemaker for her family for 65 years, and became the matriarch of her beloved family, which now spans three generations. In addition to her family, her hospitality extended to anyone and everyone who entered her home. She had an undeniable gift to make others feel wanted, and welcomed in her life, in her home, and especially around her table.

She lived a quiet but significant life to all those who knew and loved her. She appreciated both the big and small moments of life. She rejoiced at the birth of her grandchildren and great grandchildren; yet she also loved things like sitting on her porch, canning fresh vegetables from a garden, and having her family gather around the table for Sunday afternoon lunches.

She loved to show her love by caring for people. Whether it was cooking or calling to check on others — her heart was always tilted in the direction of those around her. She lived her life as an example of what it looks like to prefer others over herself.

Delores was one of the oldest living members of the only church she ever called home for 67 years, Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church. Unsurprisingly, she served her church by organizing events and ministries that would help to celebrate and serve others. She was also faithful wife of 65 years to her late husband Lonnie Barton, whom she loved throughout their life together and whom she had missed greatly since his passing in 2021.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her brothers, Thurman, Elmer, Raymond, and Charles Hicks.

Survivors include sister-in-law, Nellie Barton Poore of Middlesboro, KY

Brother-in-law, Earl “Logger” Roberts of Middlesboro, KY

Son, Keith Barton and wife Sharon of Middlesboro, KY

Daughter, Lisa Barton Johnson and husband Danny of Middlesboro, KY

Grandsons, Trevor Barton and wife Allison of London, KY, Brent Barton of Middlesboro, Ky, and Caleb Johnson and wife Kayla of Knoxville, TN

Granddaughter, Katelynn Johnson Huckaby and husband Trevor of Caryville, TN

Great-grandsons, Isaac Barton of Corbin, KY, and Shepherd and Greyson Barton of London, KY

Great-granddaughters, Kylie Barton of Corbin, KY, and Maddie and Lillie Johnson of Knoxville, TN

And a loving number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The family of Delores Barton received friends on July 30, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the funeral followed at 2:00 p.m. at Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Barnett and Pastor Trevor Barton presiding. Music was provided by Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church Choir, the Barton Trio, and Allyson Burnside.

Interment followed the funeral service at Yellow Hill Cemetery in Middlesboro, KY.

Pallbearers were a large host of nephews. Honorary pallbearers were the deacons of Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church.

The family would also like to extend a special word of thanks to Middlesboro EMS, the Appalachian Regional Hospital ER staff, ICU staff, and Dr. Elizabeth Douglas for their kind and compassionate care.

Online register book and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.

All arrangements for Delores Jean Barton were under the care of Cawood Funeral Home.