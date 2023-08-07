Billy Ray Marlow, 49 Published 8:22 am Monday, August 7, 2023

Billy Ray Marlow, age 49, went to be with the Lord June 21, 2023. Billy was born December 9, 1973 to the late Billy Wayne Marlow and Mary Jane Marlow. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his niece Shyanne Bayless. Billy is survived by his children Starr, Solara and Myles Marlow. His grandchild Zarae “Rae” Walker. His sisters Tish Marlow and Robin Bettes. His niece and nephews Heather Williams, Dalli Conner, Storm Bayless, Cross West, Landon Lane. His great nephews Ryan and Jordan Goins. Billy loved his family, friends,and the beautiful mountains he called home. He was truly one of a kind. If you knew him you loved him. The following is a precious treasure, a prayer excerpt, written in an old Bible by Billy years ago. “I pray daily for us to be safe, healthy and that God will protect us from evil. That we would all be kind, loving to one another, protect and provide for each other.That we would hear Him and know He is there to follow Him, I love you all. Love Billy.” Billy Ray Marlow 1973-2023