Sharon Gail (Moore) Barnett Published 4:43 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Sharon Gail (Moore) Barnett passed away August 4, 2023. She was saved at an early age at Pine Grove Baptist Church in the Hutch Community. Shanon is preceded in death by mother Muriel (Hurst) Combs and grandparents Luther and Thelma (Smith) Hurst. She is survived by her husband Roger Barnett, and sisters Kathy Moore and Sandy Acuff, several nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.

She was a caring person that loved to serve others, from driving an R-TECH van transporting people to their appointments, working as a CNA at MARH, to the service desk in retail, she always tried to help.

There will be no memorial service due to her request. Thanks to the University of Kentucky College of Medicine Willed Body for their research.