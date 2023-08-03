Woman injured in struggle over handgun Published 2:56 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

STAFF REPORT

A Bell County man is facing multiple charges after he and his wife struggled for control of a firearm that discharged striking the woman.

At about 9:10 p.m. Thursday, Bell County Deputies Samson Churchwell, Austin Poindexter and Ryan Sams, with assistance from Pineville Police Officer Patrick Brooks, responded to a residence on Highway 987 in reference to a woman being shot inside the home.

Once on scene, Churchwell determined that Charles David Cross, 33, was attempting to harm himself with a handgun. A woman Cross identified as his wife, Brianna Hoskins, tried to stop him and grabbed the 9mm handgun from him causing the gun to discharge striking Hoskins.

She sustained very serious injuries to her cheek and neck. Her children were also in the home at the time of the shooting.

Hoskins was taken from the scene by Bell EMS and shortly afterward flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Cross was arrested and charged him with assault and two counts of wanton endangerment. He is lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

Child services was contacted about the incident, and the children were put in the custody of other family members.