Chamber holds annual awards dinner Published 3:40 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

The Bell County Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual awards dinner.

Outstanding Contribution Award

Hearthside Bank

This award recognizes a business that has made a significant humanitarian impact by assisting others. The winner has shown a strong commitment to service, created lasting change, collaborated with others, and demonstrated innovation. Their efforts have truly made a difference in the lives of individuals and the betterment of our community.

Community Development Award

Friends of Bell County Animal Shelter

This award recognizes a not-for-profit organization and their contributions to Bell County, including volunteering, donations, and active community engagement. This non-profit organization has made a transformative impact in our community.

Young Entrepreneur Award

Mikey Long

This esteemed award acknowledges individuals who have achieved remarkable success in business before reaching the age of 40. It recognizes their exceptional entrepreneurial spirit, exemplary leadership skills, unwavering perseverance, creative thinking, and resolute determination to succeed. Each nominee has achieved remarkable achievements and has set an extraordinary example in the world of business.

Leadership Award

Brian O’Brien

This award recognizes a local citizen who has made a significant and exceptional contribution to our community. Tonight, we honor an individual who has shown exemplary leadership, dedication, and a positive impact on our community and its residents.

New Business Contribution Award

Crater City Coffee

This award recognizes a business that has made outstanding contributions to the local community within their first one to two years of operation.

Volunteer of the Year Award

Danny Vaughn

This award acknowledges an individual or organization that has made extraordinary efforts in business and/or community development.

Businessman of the Year Award

Brian Redmond of Short-Redmond Auto Group

This prestigious award is presented to a male owner, co-owner, or leader of a business in Bell County who exemplifies outstanding standards of business excellence and unwavering dedication to enhancing the community in and around his business.

His contributions go beyond the confines of the workplace, as he actively engages in initiatives that uplift and support the local community. Whether through philanthropic endeavors, mentorship programs, or active participation in community development projects, he has made a tangible and lasting difference in the lives of those around him.

Businesswoman of the Year Award

Gina Wilson of Sauced

This prestigious award is presented to a female owner, co-owner, or leader of a business in Bell County who exemplifies exceptional standards of business excellence and a steadfast commitment to enhancing the community in and around her business. She stands as a shining example of leadership, innovation, and dedication.

Beyond her remarkable achievements in business, this exceptional business woman serves as a trailblazer and role model for future generations of women-owned businesses. Through her inspiring journey, she has broken barriers, shattered glass ceilings, and paved the way for others to follow in her footsteps.

Her dedication extends far beyond her business endeavors, as she actively contributes to the betterment of the community through her involvement in various philanthropic initiatives, mentorship programs, and community development projects. Her remarkable achievements, unwavering dedication, and leadership serve as an inspiration to us all.

Business of the Year Award

Elevation Physical & Occupational Therapy

This prestigious accolade is bestowed upon a reputable business that exemplifies excellence and sets itself apart from the competition. The winner has showcased a competitive edge in areas such as customer service, workplace environment, products and services, business growth, employee retention, sales volume, and profitability. Their dedication, innovation, and commitment to excellence have truly made a significant impact in their field, and we applaud their outstanding achievements.