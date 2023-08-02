7-footer from Croatia coming to Kentucky

Published 1:26 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

By John Reitman

Zvonimir Ivisic, a 7-foot-2 center from Croatia, committed to Kentucky via an Instagram post Tuesday morning. FIBA photo via Kentucky Today

KENTUCKY TODAY

Kentucky basketball got some big news early Tuesday morning. Some really big news.

Zvonimir Ivisic, a 7-foot-2 center from Croatia, will join the Wildcats as the 12th scholarship player for this coming season.

Ivisic announced his intention to enroll at Kentucky in a post on Instagram.

“I got the offer for scholarship by Coach Calipari to attend the University of Kentucky,” Ivisic posted. “I’m excited to tell that I accepted the scholarship and I will play there next season. Go Big Blue!!”

Ivisic, 19, is considered an NBA Draft prospect. His commitment to UK is a sign of relief for fans concerned about injuries to frontcourt players Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso.

He is hailed in European circles for his all-around skills, including a good touch on 3-pointers. Ivisic weighs 220 pounds, so he will need to add some strength to compete in the SEC.

More Sports

Stoops says UK is lucky to keep White as defensive coordinator

The end of the SEC as we know it

Cox says Cats ‘flying under the radar’

Leach still has a big footprint in college football

Print Article