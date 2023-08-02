7-footer from Croatia coming to Kentucky Published 1:26 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

Kentucky basketball got some big news early Tuesday morning. Some really big news.

Zvonimir Ivisic, a 7-foot-2 center from Croatia, will join the Wildcats as the 12th scholarship player for this coming season.

Ivisic announced his intention to enroll at Kentucky in a post on Instagram.

“I got the offer for scholarship by Coach Calipari to attend the University of Kentucky,” Ivisic posted. “I’m excited to tell that I accepted the scholarship and I will play there next season. Go Big Blue!!”

Ivisic, 19, is considered an NBA Draft prospect. His commitment to UK is a sign of relief for fans concerned about injuries to frontcourt players Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso.

He is hailed in European circles for his all-around skills, including a good touch on 3-pointers. Ivisic weighs 220 pounds, so he will need to add some strength to compete in the SEC.