Shelia Craghead, 52 Published 9:50 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Shelia Craghead, age 52, of New Tazewell, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 27, 2023 at home with her loving family by her side.

She was born June 20, 1971 in Pontiac, Michigan to Vernon and Linda Craghead.

In addition to her parents, Shelia is also survived by her brother Steven Craghead and wife Angela of Rochester Hills, Michigan, niece Katy Craghead and nephew Kevin Craghead both of Michigan, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence and Rachel Miracle of Harrogate, Tennessee, and Elbert and Ruby Craghead of Clarkston, Michigan.

The family of Shelia Craghead will receive friends from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Uhl Russell, Rev. Jerry Miracle, and Rev. Mike Vandergriff presiding. Music will be provided by Diana Lay.

Private entombment to follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Craghead family.

